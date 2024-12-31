Exclusives

Why “war fatigue” is a misleading lense for understanding Ukraine. While Western media frequently cites “war fatigue” to explain Ukraine’s situation, the reality on the ground points to resource constraints and policy challenges.

Georgia’s pro-Western president leaves palace. What does this mean for the protests?. In Tbilisi’s streets, every passing car honks for the protesters. In the presidential palace, the lights are now dark. Georgia’s crisis enters a new phase.

Military

Russia stockpiles missiles, drones for new energy strikes despite Ukraine’s counter strikes. Russia’s accumulation of Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles signals preparation for renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid, even as Ukrainian strikes disrupt drone component supplies. The Tatarstan drone factory has already met its 6,000-unit production target, employing teenagers and foreign workers to maintain output.

As of 30 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 787940 (+2010)

Tanks: 9663 (+7)

APV: 20003 (+22)

Artillery systems: 21494 (+44)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1032

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 21069 (+31)

Cruise missiles: 3003

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 32551 (+141)

Intelligence and Technology

UK Intelligence: Russia plans to write off 411,000 soldier loans amid 1,532 daily losses. The Kremlin’s $94,400 per-soldier debt relief threatens to destabilize Russian banks already weakened by sanctions and high interest rates.

Forbes: Dual-shotgun drones join Ukraine’s counter-drone arsenal. The “Winchester” drones are designed to effectively neutralize enemy aerial threats using shotgun pellets’ spread-pattern ammunition at greater distances.

Denmark, France, and Lithuania invest € 150 million to modernize Ukraine’s defense industry. The Danish government has taken a leading role in supporting Ukraine’s defense industry, contributing €111 million to strengthen Ukraine’s domestic weapons manufacturing.

International

US releases final $ 3.4 billion aid package for Ukraine as Russia escalates civilian attacks. US Treasury delivers final $3.4B budget support to Ukraine amid escalated Russian attacks, combining critical financial aid with requirements for continued anti-corruption and governance reforms.

Reality on the ground dictates Ukraine to cede some territory, says Slovak defense minister. Robert Kaliniak acknowledged that Russia is an aggressor in the war but emphasized that “Ukraine will always share its largest border with the Russian Federation.”

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine brings back Azovstal, Chornobyl defenders from Russian captivity. The successful operation brings the total number of freed Ukrainians to over 3,900.

Ukraine identifies Russian commander responsible for killing woman from viral photo in Bucha. Ukrainian investigators accused Artyom Tareyev, born in 1995, for ordering Russian troops to shoot civilians in Bucha, resulting in approximately 13 deaths on just one intersection of the streets.

New Developments

Ukraine’s exports surge 13% to $ 41 billion as sea routes revive despite war damage. “Ukraine’s economic recovery gained momentum through revitalized sea routes, pushing exports up 13% despite Russia’s ongoing attacks on infrastructure. Maritime freight volumes jumped to 87.2 million tons, while EU trade remained strong at $24.5 billion.

December donations for Ukraine’s official United24 fundraising platform hit $160 million peak. Ukraine’s state fundraising platform United24 closed 2024 with unprecedented support, converting celebrity-backed campaigns into vital infrastructure and defense equipment.

Ukraine signals diplomatic thaw with Syria following Assad’s regime fall. The visit marks Ukraine’s first high-level engagement with Syria’s new leadership since severing diplomatic ties after the Assad’s regime recognized Russian territorial claims in eastern Ukraine.

Finnish probe uncovers kilometers-long anchor drag marks in Baltic cable damage. The detained Eagle S tanker, part of Russia’s suspected shadow fleet, is under investigation for damaging subsea cables in the Baltic Sea, with authorities reporting surveillance equipment found aboard.

