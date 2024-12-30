Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US releases final $ 3.4 billion aid package for Ukraine as Russia escalates civilian attacks

US Treasury delivers final $3.4B budget support to Ukraine amid escalated Russian attacks, combining critical financial aid with requirements for continued anti-corruption and governance reforms.
byOlena Mukhina
30/12/2024
2 minute read
The White House in Washington DC, illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The White House in Washington DC, illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
US releases final $ 3.4 billion aid package for Ukraine as Russia escalates civilian attacks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced $3.4 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine amidst intensified Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, according to the US Department of the Treasury.

Since 2022, US military assistance to Ukraine has reached around $60 billion, making the country the largest supplier of aid to Kyiv. This includes advanced weaponry, such as air defense systems and artillery. Additionally, US assistance has extended beyond military support to encompass humanitarian assistance for refugees and funding for various Ukrainian institutions.

“Our direct budget support to Ukraine arrives at a critical time as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure,” stated Yellen.

The US treasury secretary claimed that economic assistance from the US and its allies is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical services “that underpin its brave fight.”

The aid package, coordinated with USAID and the State Department, represents the final disbursement under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.

The US Treasury Department has highlighted that direct budget support remains conditional on reforms to strengthen law enforcement, enhance government transparency and efficiency, and bolster anti-corruption measures.

The US agency stressed that Ukraine’s success aligns with America’s national interests. Halting Russia’s aggression will help uphold the global rules-based democratic order, reinforcing US security and economic interests. It sends “an unmistakable message to autocrats and would-be aggressors around the world that they will face unshakeable resolve.”

“We must not retreat in this effort. Together with the security assistance America is providing Ukraine and Treasury’s actions to further tighten sanctions on Russia’s war machine, we will continue to do everything in our power to position Ukraine to achieve a just peace,” added the US Treasury Department.

In a recent interview, US President-elect Donald Trump indicated that Ukraine may face reduced US aid under his upcoming presidency.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts