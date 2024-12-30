US releases final $ 3.4 billion aid package for Ukraine as Russia escalates civilian attacks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced $3.4 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine amidst intensified Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, according to the US Department of the Treasury.

Since 2022, US military assistance to Ukraine has reached around $60 billion, making the country the largest supplier of aid to Kyiv. This includes advanced weaponry, such as air defense systems and artillery. Additionally, US assistance has extended beyond military support to encompass humanitarian assistance for refugees and funding for various Ukrainian institutions.

“Our direct budget support to Ukraine arrives at a critical time as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure,” stated Yellen.

The US treasury secretary claimed that economic assistance from the US and its allies is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical services “that underpin its brave fight.”

The aid package, coordinated with USAID and the State Department, represents the final disbursement under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.

The US Treasury Department has highlighted that direct budget support remains conditional on reforms to strengthen law enforcement, enhance government transparency and efficiency, and bolster anti-corruption measures.

The US agency stressed that Ukraine’s success aligns with America’s national interests. Halting Russia’s aggression will help uphold the global rules-based democratic order, reinforcing US security and economic interests. It sends “an unmistakable message to autocrats and would-be aggressors around the world that they will face unshakeable resolve.”

“We must not retreat in this effort. Together with the security assistance America is providing Ukraine and Treasury’s actions to further tighten sanctions on Russia’s war machine, we will continue to do everything in our power to position Ukraine to achieve a just peace,” added the US Treasury Department.

In a recent interview, US President-elect Donald Trump indicated that Ukraine may face reduced US aid under his upcoming presidency.

