Reuters: US weapons shipments to Ukraine paused briefly before weekend restart

Trump administration debates Ukraine aid policy, briefly pausing support as White House factions clash over military assistance, while Biden-approved shipments continue.
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2025
2 minute read
US-made M777 howitzer on the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: General Staff
Reuters: US weapons shipments to Ukraine paused briefly before weekend restart

US weapons shipments to Ukraine experienced a brief pause in recent days before resuming over the weekend, as the Trump administration debates its policy towards Kyiv, according to four sources briefed on the matter, Reuters reports.

Since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, US military aid has helped Ukraine inflict heavy losses on Russian forces. Halting US weapon deliveries would weaken Kyiv’s ability to resist Russia’s invasion and reduce its leverage in potential peace negotiations. While pushing for negotiations with Russia, US President Donald Trump had previously promised to consider cutting aid for Ukraine. Last year, a six-month delay in approving Ukraine aid by US Congress Republicans allowed Russian forces to seize the initiative and continue their gradual advance to this day.

Two sources told Reuters that shipments restarted after the White House reconsidered its initial assessment to stop all aid to Ukraine. A US official revealed internal divisions within the administration regarding the extent of continued military support to Kyiv’s war effort using US stocks.

The temporary pause marks the first visible indication of intense debate within the Trump administration regarding Ukraine policy. The administration has yet to announce any new aid packages since taking office, although shipments authorized under Biden continue due to existing backlogs.

Reuters notes that it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will officially acknowledge the pause and subsequent resumption of shipments.

During his final months in office, President Biden approved an average of over $1 billion in weapons from US stocks for Ukraine, with additional funding allocated for future production contracts. This assistance has been facilitated through Presidential Drawdown Authority, allowing rapid weapons transfers without congressional approval.

