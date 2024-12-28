Ukraine builds over 139 underground schools amid Russian war

Ukraine is constructing over 139 underground schools and dozens of vocational education facilities, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiia Kuzmychova said at a briefing, according to Suspilne.

In response to the ongoing war and the significant threats posed by Russian missile strikes, Ukraine has initiated the construction of underground schools. This innovative approach aims to provide safe educational environments for children. Kharkiv was the first city which opened the underground school.

“All these construction projects are being carried out in frontline and border regions which Russian army’s shelling and striking have been recorded,” Kuzmychova said.

Some 79 facilities are currently under active construction. The deputy minister said that up to 10 schools are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The ministry plans to complete all construction by 1 September 2025.

“We are entering a new cycle from January [2024]. We are allocating additional funds for new facilities,” Kuzmychova said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that since 2022, Ukraine has tripled its number of protective structures to over 62,000 shelters.

These facilities are being enhanced based on what officials call the Finnish model.

The Finnish model refers to a system of education and safety measures that emphasizes the creation of protective structures, such as underground schools, to ensure the safety of students during conflicts.

Read also: