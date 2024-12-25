Ukraine destroys Russian ammo depot with long-range drone strike in Rostov Oblast

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine blew up an ammunition depot at the Kadamosky training ground in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a source in the intelligence service told Ukrinform.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that his country will continue to ramp up its own defense production, with plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles in 2025.

“Recently, long-range SBU drones caused a massive explosion at the ammunition depot of the Kadamosky training ground. This training ground is one of the largest in Russia and is located near Novocherkassk in Rostov Oblast. The enemy depot was completely destroyed as a result of the attack,” said the source.

On 22 December, Ukrainian drones reportedly hit a Russian ammunition depot in Rostov Oblast The video shows a powerful explosion and further detonation of munitions

🎥 Eto Rostov pic.twitter.com/3JL6vD8Unu — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 25, 2024

According to the source, Russian forces used the ammunition depot at the Kadamosky training ground to supply their troops on the Kramatorsk front.

Following the destruction of the depot, the Russians have faced significant logistical difficulties that have severely impacted their ability to conduct combat operations.

Recently, Zelenskyy announced the delivery of the first batch of new Peklo (Hell) drone missiles to Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The drone missile can strike targets with a range of up to 700 kilometers and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour. It can also hit ammunition depots and airfields, technical units, or concentrations of aircraft.

