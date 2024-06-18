Italy weighs Storm Shadow missile transfer to Ukraine

Italy’s news outlet reported on 18 June that it plans to transfer a batch of long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.

According to the Italian newspaper Fatto Quotidiano, the missiles are allegedly set to arrive as part of the ninth aid package, which is expected to be allocated by the end of June.

The Italian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on this information. Italy has reportedly received 200 Storm Shadow missiles since 1999, according to the Italian media outlet.

British Foreign Secretary Grant Shapps said in April that Italy, along with Britain and France, has already been involved in supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine.

In the same package, Rome plans to transfer the SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine, as announced by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in early June.

The minister confirmed that the Italian government is preparing another military aid package. However, the ministry has not provided the detailed information on the contest of the package.

Ukraine received its first SAMP/T system, also known as MAMBA, in 2023. This Franco-Italian battery can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 simultaneously.

Read also: