British intel: Ukraine and Russia strikes reach deeper as frontline barely moves

The British Defense Ministry’s 22 September intelligence update reveals that explosions at sensitive Russian military sites, including near Moscow, along with intense Russian strikes across Ukraine suggest both sides “seek advantage by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth” as “the ground battle is relatively static.”

The ministry tweeted:

“Over the last four days, both Russia and Ukraine have experienced unusually intense attacks deep behind their lines. There have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics sites, air bases and command posts in Crimea, the Krasnodar regions, and near Moscow.

It is highly likely that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has again been heavily targeted. However, the explosions at Chkalovsky Air Base, near Moscow, are likely to be of most strategic concern to Russian leaders. This is a sensitive location because it hosts specialist military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders. Reported damage to a COOT special mission aircraft is particularly relevant: the exact variant involved is unclear, but these valuable assets undertake missions which include electronic intelligence collection.

Russia has launched long-range strikes at targets across Ukraine repeatedly over the last week. This unusual intensity is likely partially in response to the incidents in Russia and Crimea. With the ground battle relatively static, each side is seeking advantage by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth.”

On 20 September, Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea

In addition, on 21 September, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Armed Forces have struck a secret Russian base in the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in a joint operation. Early on 21 September, Ukraine conducted a fire attack on the Saky military airfield in occupied Crimea using one-way attack drones and domestic cruise missiles

While early on 21 September, the Russian forces conducted another massive missile attack on Ukraine, launching 43 air-based cruise missiles. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 36 of those.

