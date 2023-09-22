Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

British intel: Ukraine and Russia strikes reach deeper as frontline barely moves

Ukrainian and Russian armies seek advantages by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth as the ground battle is relatively static.
byMaria Tril
22/09/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier
A Ukrainian soldier fires at Russian positions. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The British Defense Ministry’s 22 September intelligence update reveals that explosions at sensitive Russian military sites, including near Moscow, along with intense Russian strikes across Ukraine suggest both sides “seek advantage by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth” as “the ground battle is relatively static.”

The ministry tweeted:

“Over the last four days, both Russia and Ukraine have experienced unusually intense attacks deep behind their lines. There have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics sites, air bases and command posts in Crimea, the Krasnodar regions, and near Moscow.

It is highly likely that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has again been heavily targeted. However, the explosions at Chkalovsky Air Base, near Moscow, are likely to be of most strategic concern to Russian leaders. This is a sensitive location because it hosts specialist military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders. Reported damage to a COOT special mission aircraft is particularly relevant: the exact variant involved is unclear, but these valuable assets undertake missions which include electronic intelligence collection.

Russia has launched long-range strikes at targets across Ukraine repeatedly over the last week. This unusual intensity is likely partially in response to the incidents in Russia and Crimea. With the ground battle relatively static, each side is seeking advantage by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth.”

On 20 September, Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea

In addition, on 21 September, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Armed Forces have struck a secret Russian base in the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in a joint operation. Early on 21 September, Ukraine conducted a fire attack on the Saky military airfield in occupied Crimea using one-way attack drones and domestic cruise missiles

While early on 21 September, the Russian forces conducted another massive missile attack on Ukraine, launching 43 air-based cruise missiles. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 36 of those.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts