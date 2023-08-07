Russia attacks Kherson, killing one, injuring twelve

In the early hours of 7 August, Russian forces shelled a high-rise multiple times in the center of Kherson. The attack killed a 59-year-old woman, and injured 12 other people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

At about 1 a.m., Russia shelled a residential building, eight residents were diagnosed with a situational neurotic reaction, and one person with limited mobility was hospitalized.

As per Kherson Oblast Governor, two rescuers were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion while extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian strike.

At about 1:30 a.m., Russians shelled another residential building in Kherson, a 59-year-old woman died, and a 60-year-old man was hospitalized with a contusion.

Around 03:15 a.m., the Russian army attacked a residential building again, injuring a 93-year-old woman.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast officials also reported Russian strikes overnight into 7 August in their region.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head Serhiy Lysak, Russia attacked Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As a result, a fire broke out, which rescuers had already extinguished. Other consequences of the attack are being investigated.

In the morning, as per Lysak, Russia shelled the community of Myrovka in the Nikopol region with heavy artillery. The information is being clarified.

