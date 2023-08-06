Log Out

Russian artillery shells residental areas in Kherson Oblast

bySerge Havrylets
06/08/2023
1 minute read
A Russian artillery system. Illustrative photo. Source: Russian MoD.
The indiscriminate Russian artillery shelling hit the residential area in the village of Olhivka (Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine), the Kherson Oblast State Administration reported.

Two women were wounded by the Russian shelling.

“Two women, aged 77 and 73, were wounded in the Russian shelling of Olhivka on Sunday evening. One of the shells hit the yard of a townhouse,” the Kherson Oblast State Administration informed.

The elderly women have wounds on their limbs and acupuncture injuries. They are hospitalized, according to the Kherson Oblast State Administration.

Russia continues to multiply war crimes in Ukraine, hitting densely populated areas of Ukrainian towns with heavy artillery.

