Russia likely ran out of its stock of Iranian kamikaze drones – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Russia hasn’t deployed its Iranian-made one-way-attack Shahed drones since 15 February, which likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock.
The ministry tweeted:
- “There have not been any reports of Iranian one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs) being used in Ukraine since around 15 February 2023.”
- “Prior to this, Ukrainian armed forces reported shooting down at least 24 Shahed-136 OWA-UAVs between late January and early February 2023; and scores were destroyed in the first few days of the year.”
- “This lack of OWA-UAV deployments likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock. Russia will likely seek a resupply. Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets, Russia likely sees them as useful decoys which can divert Ukrainian air defences from more effective Russian cruise missiles.”
https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1629013287151992832
Read also: