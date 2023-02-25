Russia likely ran out of its stock of Iranian kamikaze drones – British intel

Russia likely ran out of its stock of Iranian kamikaze drones – British intel

 

Latest news Ukraine

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Russia hasn’t deployed its Iranian-made one-way-attack Shahed drones since 15 February, which likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “There have not been any reports of Iranian one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs) being used in Ukraine since around 15 February 2023.”
  • “Prior to this, Ukrainian armed forces reported shooting down at least 24 Shahed-136 OWA-UAVs between late January and early February 2023; and scores were destroyed in the first few days of the year.”
  • “This lack of OWA-UAV deployments likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock. Russia will likely seek a resupply. Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets, Russia likely sees them as useful decoys which can divert Ukrainian air defences from more effective Russian cruise missiles.”

https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1629013287151992832

Read also:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags