Ukraine Air Force destroyed 5 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shahed drones

On 10 February 2023, Russia struck the cities and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine. Seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and six Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from a Russian frigate in the Black Sea were used.
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed they had destroyed 5 Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.
Around 8:30 a.m. cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95ms strategic bombers.
