Ukraine Air Force destroyed 5 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shahed drones

On 10 February 2023, Russia struck the cities and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine. Seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and six Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from a Russian frigate in the Black Sea were used.

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed they had destroyed 5 Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Around 8:30 a.m. cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95ms strategic bombers.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russian missile strikes, Ukrainian Air Force, Ukrane Air Force