Air alert announced all over Ukraine, energy infrastructure under attack

On the morning of February 10, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

Operational Command South of Ukraine’s forces also reported on the threat of strikes. According to their data, the Russian occupiers took 3 missile carriers into the Black Sea, which can carry up to 20 Kalibr missiles.

In the morning in Kharkiv, an explosion was heard on the critical infrastructure of the city. Interruptions with electricity and other communal services are expected. In Kyiv and Poltava oblasts, air defense is working. Explosion also heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Suspilne informs, as well as in Vynnytsia and Lviv, Euromaidan Press correspondents report.

The Russian military hit several objects of high-voltage infrastructure in the eastern, western and southern oblasts of Ukraine, Ukrenergo informs.

In addition, at night, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure with drones and missiles, targeting power plants and transmission system facilities.Ukrenergo emphasized that in order to minimize the possible consequences of the attack and preserve the power system, the operator took the necessary preventive measures, in particular emergency shutdowns were used.

This is already the 14th mass attack on the energy system of Ukraine by Russian military.

