During 3 days a pair of Ukrainian Bayraktars destroyed Russian equipment worth $26.5 million

During three days (08/31-09/02), a pair of Ukrainian Bayraktars destroyed Russian equipment worth $26.5 million, Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said. Eight T-72 tanks, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, an APC, and a howitzer were destroyed. One of the Bayraktars was a gift from Lithuania.

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 3, 2022