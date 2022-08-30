Russian troops shelled evacuation convoy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On 29 August, Russian forces opened fire at civilians who were leaving the Russian-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast through the checkpoint in Vasylivka. People were forced to get out of their cars and hide under them. Fortunately, there were no casualties, Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov reported.

