EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions late on anniversary of invasion

The European Union, after hectic last-minute haggling, approved a tenth package of Russia sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish EU presidency said late on 24 February, Reuters reported.

The fresh raft bans EU exports worth at least €11 billion, blacklists propagandists and, for the first time, directly targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for their covert military aid to the Kremlin, Euronews says.

It’s one year since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions. The package includes e.g.: – Tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology (1/3) — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 24, 2023

Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes. (3/3) — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 24, 2023

“The package includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods as well as measures against entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia. With two hours to go until midnight, EU member states made it across the finish line with little time to spare after Poland earlier threw a spanner into the works,” Reuters wrote.

Anonymous diplomatic sources told Euronews that a series of divisive moves hindered talks but were consequently dropped, including Hungary’s demand to remove several Russian individuals from the EU’s blacklist, a Polish-Lithuanian push to sanction Russia’s nuclear sector, and a proposal by the European Commission to fine EU governments who fail to report on the location of frozen assets by the Russian Central Bank.

