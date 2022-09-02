EU’s von der Leyen backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas – Reuters

Europe needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to foil Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to manipulate the bloc’s energy market, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on 2 Sept.
Russia has slashed gas deliveries to Europe since invading Ukraine, which has sent gas prices rocketing to record-high levels, Reuters reported.
