Zelenskyy approves sanctions against 200 individuals affiliated with Russia

ukraine president volodymyr zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/ Source: the Odessa Journal 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree implementing the February 12 decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 200 persons affiliated with the Russian Federation, UkrInform reports.

The relevant decree was published on the President’s website, together with the NSDC’s decision and its annex.

The sanctions, which will be in effect for 50 years, include an asset freeze, trade restrictions, partial or complete suspension of asset transit, travel ban across Ukraine, prevention of capital withdrawal from Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and other measures.

Read also:

Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry, missile and drone makers at EU summit

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against individuals and companies transporting Russian military equipment and personnel

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags

Thumbnails managed by ThumbPress