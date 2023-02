Zelenskyy approves sanctions against 200 individuals affiliated with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree implementing the February 12 decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 200 persons affiliated with the Russian Federation, UkrInform reports

The relevant decree was published on the President’s website, together with the NSDC’s decision and its annex.

The sanctions, which will be in effect for 50 years, include an asset freeze, trade restrictions, partial or complete suspension of asset transit, travel ban across Ukraine, prevention of capital withdrawal from Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and other measures.

