Zelenskyy approves sanctions against 200 individuals affiliated with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/ Source: the Odessa Journal
The relevant decree was published on the President’s website, together with the NSDC’s decision and its annex.
The sanctions, which will be in effect for 50 years, include an asset freeze, trade restrictions, partial or complete suspension of asset transit, travel ban across Ukraine, prevention of capital withdrawal from Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and other measures.
Ukrainian human rights organizations called on international institutions to sanction those involved in the illegal imprisonment & death of 2 activists in Russian prisons, Kostiantyn Shyrinh & Dzhemil Gafarov, who opposed the illegal annexation of Crimeahttps://t.co/wQeHieTmfN
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 11, 2023
Tags: Sanctions against Russia