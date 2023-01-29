Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against individuals and companies transporting Russian military equipment and personnel

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/ Source: the Odessa Journal

Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening address and the decree posted on the president’s website, that Ukraine’s President has implemented the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine’s decision to impose sanctions on 185 legal entities and individuals that Russia employs to transport personnel and military equipment by railroad.

“Today, I signed a decree implementing the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine’s decision to impose sanctions on legal entities and individuals used by the aggressor state to transport military equipment and soldiers by railroad. We are taking about 185 businesses and individuals. Their assets in Ukraine are frozen, and [Ukraine will use] their existing property for our [Ukraine’s] defense. We will work to ensure that other nations implement a similar ban,” stated Zelenskyy. Additionally, President Zelenskyy thanked all those who are aiding in the tightening of sanctions against Russia, including the investigators exposing “the means by which the terrorist state circumvents sanctions.”

Three individuals and 182 entities are on the sanctioned list published on the presidential website.

Tags: President of Ukraine, Russian aggression, Sanctions against Russia