Ukraine’s Parliament allows leave for military personnel during martial law

Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Facebook/Слуга народу
260 MPs of the Verkhovna Rada (the unicameral parliament of Ukraine) have voted for the bill no. 8081 that allows the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take a vacation during the martial law, according to the Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zaliznyak.
Every serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can now take a paid leave for no more than ten calendar days, according to the newly adopted law. Such a vacation will be granted to Ukrainian servicemen once a year as a part of the annual paid leave during the martial law and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy
On 24 February 2022, the Russian Federation started a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In order to repel the armed aggression and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the martial law was declared by the Decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as of 24 February. The martial law in Ukraine has been in effect for more than nine months now. On 19 November 2022, the Ukrainian parliamnet extended the martial law for 90 days, until 19 February 2022.
