Ukrainian parliament extends martial law for 90 days

On 16 November, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law for another 90 days as the country continues to fight against the Russian invasion. The law imposes a travel ban for Ukrainian men aged 18-60.
Tags: Ukraine, Ukraine martial law
News on the War in Ukraine