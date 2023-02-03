European Union to support fast recovery of Ukraine – President of EU Commission

President of EU Commission von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy during the EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv on 3 February, 2023. Screenshot/Twitter

The European Union will support Ukraine on the way to its fast recovery and reconstruction after the war is over, the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen claimed on 3 February during the press conference following the EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv.

“Ukraine is a true inspiration for Europe. We will support your fast recovery and your reconstruction. And we will make Russia pay for the brutal destruction it is causing,” von der Leyen said.

Ukraine is a true inspiration for Europe. We will support your fast recovery and your reconstruction. And we will make Russia pay for the brutal destruction it is causing ↓ https://t.co/IAtQqMWing — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 3, 2023

During the joint press conference following the EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council made a number of statements on further mutual cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.

“Today the Summit made two things absolutely clear,” Michel said. “The EU will support Ukraine in every way we can for as long as it takes. We are not intimidated by the Kremlin. We are the family: Ukraine and the EU. The future of Ukraine is within the European Union.”

President Zelenskyy reiterated the urgent need for Ukraine to get more military support in order to repel the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the EU will continue working on the establishment of the tribunal to punish Russia for the war crimes committed in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed the need to eliminate all the loopholes that Russia uses to avoid sanctions and introduce the tenth package of sanctions against Russia shortly.

“Ukraine should join the EU. We keep working hard to get ready for the accession negotiations,” Zelenskyy said.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: EU, EU membership, EU sanctions against Russia, EU-Ukraine summit, President of Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine