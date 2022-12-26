11 Kherson residents killed, 64 injured in Russia’s shelling of Kherson on Saturday

As a result of the shelling of Kherson, which took place on Saturday, December 24, 11 citizens were killed, 64 Kherson residents were injured, and 18 people are currently in serious condition, as the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced.

This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of 🇺🇦.

Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/ll1KAjHRom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2022