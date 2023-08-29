Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian soldiers raised the Ukrainian flag on Dnipro islands south of Kherson

byBohdan Ben
29/08/2023
Ukrainian soldiers Andrihy and Ivan raised the Ukrainian flag in the “Dachi” area on a Dnipro island, just 3 kilometers from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

The video confirms the confident presence of Ukrainian troops on the island, while information about the Ukrainian raids or possible bridgeheads on the Russian-controlled river bank remains contradictory.

A video showing the raising of the flag appeared online on the local Kherson media. The flag was raised on the territory of the “Shliahovyk” garden cooperative.

Soldiers said they noticed a flagpole with a Ukrainian trident and decided to raise a flag on it to make it clear to the Russian occupiers that Ukrainian land would eventually be freed from the invaders. They also played the national anthem of Ukraine while raising the flag.

The islands remained a grey zone for months until Ukrainian soldiers gradually moved to them and squeezed Russians to Oleshky. Currently, control over the islands allows Ukrainians to land on the Russian bank from boats, conducting raids there.

