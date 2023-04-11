Russian military shelled church in Kherson, video footage reveals

On the eve of Easter, the Russian army shelled a church in Kherson, according to the press center of Kherson Oblast Military Administration.
Russian artillery struck the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary during the night. The shelling shattered windows and damaged the roof and walls; fortunately, no civilians were injured.
