Germany to deliver more power generators to Ukraine

German power generators in Ukraine. Photo by Bundesanstalt THW

Germany provides power generators worth 19.5 million euros to help Ukraine deal with power outages, according to the German Embassy in Ukraine.

German Federal Agency for Technical Assistance (THW) plans to deliver 470 power generators to Ukraine to help the war-torn country deal with constant Russian attacks on its energy system. 150 power generators have already been delivered to Ukraine. Part of the generators will be transferred to Ukrenergo, the national electricity transmission system operator. The rest will be sent to Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts in southern Ukraine.

Russia continues targeting critical civilian infrastructure, cutting millions of Ukrainians off from water supply, electricity, and heating in the face of cold winter.

According to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, up to 50% of Ukrainian energy infrastructure is out of order due to Russian missile strikes.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Germany Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks