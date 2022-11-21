Germany to help Ukraine restore energy infrastructure – German Economy Minister 

Germany is going to help Ukraine restore energy infrastructure facilities that are being bombarded by Russia, according to the German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, Ukrinform reports citing ARD.

As noted, the assistance will include supplies of generators, repairs of power lines, water mains, and gas pipelines.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine survives this war,” she added in an interview.

Tags: energy infrastructure, Germany