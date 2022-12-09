Ukrainian Police opens 47,651 criminal proceedings over Russian war crimes in Ukraine

According to the ministry, 36,201 cases are under investigation for the violation of the laws and customs of war, 9,105 – for the encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability, 2,160 – for collaborative activities, 100 – for treason, and 37 – for sabotage.
