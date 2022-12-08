Bodies of men with traces of torture were found after the Russian occupation in Ukraine’s south

Ukrainian investigators found three bodies of men in Novopetrivka village of Snihurivka municipality, Mykolayiv Oblast. The area was liberated from Russian occupation by Ukrainian forces on 11 November 2022.

“Three people who died as a result of military aggression of the Russian Federation are local men, 39, 42, and 55 years old. According to the conclusions of medical experts, the dead have traces of torture. Two men have gunshot wounds,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.