Russia drops glide bomb on hospital in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The aftermath of the Russian airstrike.

Credit: Yurii Malashko.

A Russian glide bomb hit a medical facility in the frontline town of Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, Yurii Malashko, reported.

A 46-year-old hospital employee, who continued to perform his duties on the line of fire despite the danger, and a 55-year-old nurse were killed by the Russian airstrike, according to Yurii Malashko.

Two nurses have sustained cut injuries from the shrapnel. In addition, an employee of the State Emergency Service was wounded.

Ukrainian rescuers immediately began the rescue and search operations after the Russian attack on the hospital in Huliaypole.

This is not the first time Russian forces have targeted hospitals during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. On 10 March 2022, Russia bombed a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol (southeastern Ukraine). On 26 May 2023, Russia used an Iskander missile to hit the outpatient clinic in Dnipro City. Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian civilians in a systematic manner since February 2022.

Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes