Spanish PM visits Beijing, urges China to support Ukraine’s peace plan – Reuters

China's leader Xi Jinping and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez shake hands in Beijing, China, on 31 March 2023. Credit: Borja Puig de la Bellacasa.
The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arrived in China and called on China’s leader Xi Jinping to hold talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to Reuters.
During a press conference in Beijing, Sanchez told journalists that he encouraged Xi to contact Zelenskyy and “learn first-hand about Kyiv’s peace formula to help bring an end to Russia’s invasion,” Reuters reported.
“I believe it is a plan that lays the foundations for a durable peace in Ukraine and is perfectly aligned with the United Nations charter and its principles, which have been violated by Vladimir Putin with his invasion,” Sanchez said.
Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s peace formula demands a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine (including Russian-annexed Crimea) and restoration of territorial integrity within Ukraine’s internationally recognized 1991 borders. Spain fully supports Ukraine’s peace formula.
