WP: China sent Ukraine just 72 miles of fiber-optic drone cable—but gave Russia 328,000 miles to power its FPVs

China has dramatically increased its shipments of fiber-optic cable and lithium-ion batteries to Russia, enabling a surge in battlefield drone production used against Ukraine, The Washington Post reports. In August alone, Russia received 328,000 miles (527,865 km) of fiber-optic cable from China, while Ukraine got only 72 miles (116 km).

China — Russia’s ally — has officially restricted the export of drones and components with potential military applications, while claiming neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, trade in dual-use components such as motors, cables, and batteries continues — even under US and EU sanctions against Russian and Chinese firms.

WP says customs data show Chinese firms have significantly increased exports of drone components—particularly fiber-optic cables and batteries—that are powering Russian drone systems. Chinese shipments of fiber-optic cable to Russia grew nearly tenfold between July and August, after already reaching record highs in May and June.

Fiber-optic drones help Russia avoid Ukrainian jamming systems, as China supplies more to Russia while limiting shipments to Ukraine

Russian forces are increasingly using fiber-optic drones that unspool glass cables midflight for up to 15 kilometers. These cables allow operators to control drones without relying on radio signals, making them much harder to intercept or jam. These drones have already helped force Ukrainian troops to retreat from Russia’s western Kursk Oblast earlier this year.

According to customs data reviewed by The Washington Post, China exported 119,000 miles of fiber-optic cable to Russia in May, 209,215 km in June, and 527,865 km in August. By comparison, Ukraine received only 116 km of cable in August. Exports of lithium-ion batteries to Russia also peaked at $54 million in June and $47 million in August, while Ukraine received just $11 to $12 million in batteries per month over the same period.

These batteries are likely used in drones, as Russia produces little in the way of electric vehicles or consumer electronics. Experts cited by the publication noted the high shipment values and suggested the cables sent to Russia were likely military-grade.

Russian drone factories rely on Chinese suppliers

WP found that Chinese drone and component manufacturers have played a crucial role in expanding Russia’s drone production capacity. Many of these companies are not well-known internationally but have become essential links in Russia’s military-industrial supply chain.

Beijing-based drone giant DJI halted direct sales to both Russia and Ukraine in 2022, creating a gap that smaller Chinese firms quickly filled. These companies now ship parts directly to Russian drone makers or help them build production capacity inside China.

Russia expands domestic drone production with Chinese help

Russian outlet the Insider reported that since 2023, over 140 drone makers and 60 suppliers registered in Russia. Between July and December 2023, Rustakt LLC imported Chinese drone components valued at $577 million, according to figures from Sayari, a US-based risk intelligence company.

While EU sanctions on Rustakt took effect in December 2023, shipments to the company ceased. However, its Chinese suppliers—Shenzhen Huaxin Energy and Nasmin Technology—faced no such restrictions.

Russian company Stribog advertises $2,200 machines for winding fiber-optic cable, showing Chinese engineers and equipment on its website. A 24 September post promotes a 0.28mm cable spool with a 12-mile range, allegedly designed by Chinese staff. ASFPV LLC, also known as PGI Technologies, displays Chinese-made drones and cables on its site, alongside letters from the Russian military.