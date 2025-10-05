Support us on Patreon
China provided satellite data used in Russian missile attacks, Ukraine’s intelligence says

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service officer said the cooperation allowed Russian forces to refine targeting for recent missile assaults inside Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
05/10/2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping., 16 May 2024. Photo: Sergei Bobylev, RIA Novosti
Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR) told Ukrinform that China provided satellite data to Russia for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. The agency confirmed it recorded evidence of high-level cooperation in satellite reconnaissance, helping Moscow identify and reconnoiter strategic sites for attacks — some belonging to foreign investors.

Although China publicly claims neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian war, it keeps close economic ties with Russia and, as Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service reports, provides components for Russian ammunition and drones. By early 2025, Chinese-made electronics reportedly composed 80% of those used in Russian drones. Beijing dismissed the allegations as politically driven.

China’s data guided Russian strikes

According to Ukrinform, Oleh Aleksandrov, an SZR, said the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow involved satellite reconnaissance of Ukrainian territory to determine and refine potential strike targets. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed facts showing that Chinese satellite data supported Russia’s missile operations. The agency refused to reveal further details about which Ukrainian sites were hit using the data, but emphasized that several affected facilities were linked to foreign investment.

Foreign-owned sites among the targets

The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that recent Russian attacks demonstrated this cooperation in action.

"There is evidence of a high level of cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance over Ukrainian territory to identify and further locate strategic targets for strikes. At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these targets may belong to foreign investors," he said.

Ukrinform says the Foreign Intelligence Service declined to disclose further details about the Ukrainian sites reportedly struck using Chinese satellite reconnaissance data.

On 21 August, a Russian missile strike destroyed the American electronics factory Flex in western Ukraine's Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast. 

Earlier, Foreign Intelligence Service head Oleh Ivashchenko told Ukrinform that China was supplying special chemicals, gunpowder, and machinery to about 20 Russian military plants. He said that by early 2025, roughly 80% of the critical electronics used in Russian drones originated from China.

