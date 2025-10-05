China provided satellite data used in Russian missile attacks, Ukraine’s intelligence says

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR) told Ukrinform that China provided satellite data to Russia for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. The agency confirmed it recorded evidence of high-level cooperation in satellite reconnaissance, helping Moscow identify and reconnoiter strategic sites for attacks — some belonging to foreign investors.
China’s data guided Russian strikes
According to Ukrinform, Oleh Aleksandrov, an SZR, said the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow involved satellite reconnaissance of Ukrainian territory to determine and refine potential strike targets. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed facts showing that Chinese satellite data supported Russia’s missile operations. The agency refused to reveal further details about which Ukrainian sites were hit using the data, but emphasized that several affected facilities were linked to foreign investment.
Foreign-owned sites among the targets
The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that recent Russian attacks demonstrated this cooperation in action.
"There is evidence of a high level of cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance over Ukrainian territory to identify and further locate strategic targets for strikes. At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these targets may belong to foreign investors," he said.
On 21 August, a Russian missile strike destroyed the American electronics factory Flex in western Ukraine's Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast.
Earlier, Foreign Intelligence Service head Oleh Ivashchenko told Ukrinform that China was supplying special chemicals, gunpowder, and machinery to about 20 Russian military plants. He said that by early 2025, roughly 80% of the critical electronics used in Russian drones originated from China.
