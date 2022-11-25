Russo Ukrainian War. Day 275: 50% of the electricity supply restored in Ukraine

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

Russia kills seven residents of liberated Kherson in incessant shelling, injures 21. About 50% of the electricity supply has been restored in Ukraine. American-made parts were found in a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile shot down by Ukraine’s air defense.

Daily overview — Summary report, November 25

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 25/11/22. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/pEV4uVTIjV — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 25, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, November 25, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The two hundred seventy-third (274) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military large-scale invasion continues. The enemy continues armed aggression against our state. It tries to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defence Forces, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines, continues to conduct offensive operations in certain areas, moves personnel, weapons and military equipment to the areas of hostilities. During the current day, the russian occupiers carried out 2 airstrikes, 16 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and civilian objects. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. In the Siverskyi direction in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy continues to perform the task of covering the section of the russian-Ukrainian border, conducting demonstration and provocative actions. The areas of the settlements of Hai, Khrinivka and Yasna Polyana in the Chernihiv oblast and Basivka and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region were shelled with artillery. In the Slobozhanskyi direction, from the border areas of the Bilhorod region, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Huryiv, Strilecha, Lyptsi, Zelene, Starytsa, Ohirtseve, Fiholivka, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv oblast with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. An enemy strike UAV was operating in the area of Zelene settlement. In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the occupiers shelled, in particular, the districts of Berestove, Andriivka, Kurylivka, Kupyansk, and Kislivka of the Kharkiv oblast; Ploschanka and Makiivka in the Luhansk oblast and Yampolivka and Toretsk in the Donetsk oblast. In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. Enemy shelling of objects in the areas of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, New York, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Marinka and Krasnohorivka settlements of the Donetsk oblast was recorded. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Spirne, Nevelsky and Kamianka. In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers are defending the previously captured lines. Areas of Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, and Zolota Nyva settlements in the Donetsk oblast and Zeleniy Hay, Dorozhnianka, Orihiv, Shcherbaki, and Kam’yanske in Zaporizhzhia oblast were affected by the fire. In the Kryvyy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is improving the fortification equipment and logistical support of the advanced units. It used artillery of various calibers for shelling of Prydnipryanske, Dnipropetrovsk oblast; Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Mylovo, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Antonivka and Chornobayivka in the Kherson oblast and the city of Kherson itself. According to available information, the enemy intensified counter-sabotage and police measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the Skadovsky district of the Kherson oblast in connection with the effective fire damage to the objects of the russian occupation forces. In particular, in the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Krasne, on November 22 of this year, the occupiers checked the houses, telephones and documents of local residents. During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy as well as 2 hits on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Military Updates

️

Another drone "dog fight" A Ukrainian quadcopter rams into the Russian one from above making it unstable. The result is unknown.

📹https://t.co/JFcxv9pJtf pic.twitter.com/aFB3QOuCho — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 25, 2022

American-made parts were found in a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile shot down by Ukraine’s air defense, Defense Express reported. The American-made electronic module was produced by the US company Vicor and can be purchased on AliExpress. Read more here.

Ukrainian Armed Forces warned Belarusians that Russia is plotting provocations at Belarusian critical infrastructure facilities to accuse Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces warned Belarusians that Russia is plotting provocations at Belarusian critical infrastructure facilities to accuse Ukrainehttps://t.co/SA93PAbJVX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 24, 2022

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Two months after President Putin announced a ‘partial mobilisation’, common themes are emerging in the experience of mobilised Russian reservists. Their deployment is often characterised by confusion over eligibility for service, inadequate training and personal equipment, and commitment to highly attritional combat missions. Most – though not all – mobilised reservists have previously served and numerous examples suggest that reservists are highly likely not having their medical status adequately reviewed and many are being compelled to serve with serious, chronic health conditions. Mobilised reservists have highly likely experienced particularly heavy casualties after being committed to dig ambitious trench systems while under artillery fire around the Luhansk Oblast town of Svatove. In Donetsk Oblast, reservists have been killed in large numbers in frontal assaults into well-established Ukrainian defensive zones around the town of Bakhmut. The Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of reservists’ families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives are serving under.

Losses of the Russian army

As of 25 November, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

Humanitarian

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1595950069668515840

Russia kills seven residents of liberated Kherson in incessant shelling, injures 21. Ever since the Russian Army retreated from Kherson, it has incessantly shelled the remaining residents, forcing many to flee the city. More at Euromaidan Press.

Ukrainian defenders avenge death of 2-day-old baby boy killed in Russian attack on maternity hospital In Zelenyi Yar, Ukrainian resistance located S300 missile complex used to shell the hospital, and artillery destroyed it, Melitopol mayor Fedorov reportshttps://t.co/kwIeMJxpnd pic.twitter.com/h8I3x86jC8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 25, 2022

The Ukrainian military has “avenged” the death of a newborn boy in the south-Ukrainian city of Vilniansk by destroying the S300 missile system used by Russians to shell a maternity hospital, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov reported. Euromaidan Press.

Russian torture was particularly savage in Kherson oblast, with even teenagers imprisoned. Ukraine’s Police and SBU have uncovered yet another location, this time an office centre, where the Russian invaders held and tortured around 50 Ukrainians. Their victims included teenagers who were imprisoned in one of these basements in horrific conditions, for having ripped up a Russian flag. Read more here.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1595538341549711361

Russians fully robbed Kakhovka local history museum when retreating from Kherson Oblast. The retreating Russian army fully robbed the Kakhovka local history museum before retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reported. Read more here.

Russians fully robbed Kakhovka local history museum when retreating from Kherson Oblast The museum collection comprised over 15,000 items. The Russians looted the Kherson local history museum & art museum, too. All of them were headed by collaborators https://t.co/PBbYWKqQRC pic.twitter.com/TwLHlRB9PW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 24, 2022

Environment

About 50% of the electricity supply has been restored in Ukraine, – Ukrenergo. A significant part of thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants are already operating, and all nuclear power plants are gradually gaining capacity, with the exception of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. All regions of Ukraine are experiencing the consequences of the last Russian missile attack.

A dark spot on the map of shining Europe – this is what Ukraine looks like from space on a NASA photo due to blackouts due to Russian missile attacks. #StopRussiaNOW 📹 DW pic.twitter.com/KDzyYgyo5n — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) November 24, 2022

️Legal

Savage sentences against Crimean Tatar journalists for reporting on Russia’s ‘state terrorism’ in occupied Crimea. The Russian ‘court’ providing conveyor-like sentences against Crimean Tatar and other Ukrainian political prisoners has handed down 13-14-year sentences against three civic journalists and two activists taken prisoner in Russia’s most ferocious and internationally condemned attack to date on the Crimean Tatar human rights movement. Read more here.

Support

Yermak-McFaul sanctions group makes Cold War 2.0 plan for Russia. Yermak-McFaul sanctions group makes Cold War 2.0 plan for Russia In a report outlining how to improve sactions regime, proposes introducing a special trade regime to minimize trade &block access to W technologies until Russia stops its war. Read more at Euromaidan Press.

New Developments

A Kyiv district gets its power back after the Russian missile strike & immediately starts "Putin Khuilo" ("Putin is a dickhead") & Slava Ukraini ("Glory 2 Ukraine") shouting contest These ppl were w/o power, water, heat & mobile connection for 1.5 days

📽️ https://t.co/LiPzXu5A8m pic.twitter.com/FjsC0hkIE5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 24, 2022

The parliaments of Romania, Moldova, and Ireland have recognized Holodomor, Stalin’s man-made famine of 1932-1933 that killed roughly four million Ukrainians, as genocide. Read more here.

"At peak of Holodomor, 28,000 died of famine every day. World was silent, and as result, millions died “This is happening again now in part of🇺🇦occupied by🇷🇺. Only way to stop this is to help Ukraine liberate all occupied areas,”🇨🇦MP Ivan Baker in Parl pic.twitter.com/7Qbk3RasME — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 24, 2022

Putin’s press-secretary Dmitry Peskov has openly stated that Ukraine must fulfill Russia’s demands for the bombing of critical infrastructure to stop. Speaking to journalists, Peskov said that Ukraine’s leadership has “every opportunity to normalize the situation [with strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities]” by meeting Russian demands, “and to stop, respectively, all kinds of suffering of the local population,” the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti reported. Read more here.

Russia is offering university students free tuition in exchange for further work in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reports. After finishing their studies, graduates of some specialties (in particular, doctors, and teachers) are obliged to work in the temporarily occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. Read more here.

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv "Johnson has done and, I am sure, will continue to do everything possible so that UK & world leaders provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine. We thank you for your support!" mayor Klitschko saidhttps://t.co/lohlctBFtA pic.twitter.com/pbvChHPYDX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 24, 2022

Lithuanians have raised $750,000 to buy three marine drones for Ukraine, Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas informed. Mr. Tapinas had earlier organized a crowdfunding campaign for a Bayraktar combat drone to Ukraine, kamikaze drones, anti-drone guns. Read more here.

Lithuanians crowdfund $750,000 for three naval drones for Ukraine They are called Peace-dets, Peace-da & Peace-diuk. Fundrauser was initiated by 🇱🇹 journo @AndriusTapinas, who earlier ran a crowdfunding campaign for a Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine https://t.co/wuO81HXrdu pic.twitter.com/NlA8rFASEj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 24, 2022

Ukraine’s State Border Service of Ukraine has reported that checkpoints on the borders with Hungary and Romania are not working because of the blackout caused by Russia’s missile strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Euromaidan Press.

The Russian authorities will allocate a third of all expenditures to finance the army thrown into the war with Ukraine, as well as internal security structures, which will have to ensure the “stability” of the regime under conditions of mobilization and falling standards of living, Moscow Times reports. Euromaidan Press.

Assessment

After 280 consecutive days of reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ISW and CTP will not publish a campaign assessment (or maps) on November 24. Coverage will resume Friday, November 25.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion