Ukrainian checkpoints on Romanian and Hungarian borders not working due to blackout

Ukraine’s State Border Service of Ukraine has reported that checkpoints on the borders with Hungary and Romania are not working because of the blackout caused by Russia’s missile strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The Solotvyno, Kosyno, and Dzvinkove checkpoints are not registering travelers.

Power blackouts took place in 15 out of 25 Ukrainian oblasts following the massive Russian missile strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on 23 November. As of the morning of 24 November, all oblasts were reconnected to the grid, with critical infrastructure objects being reconnected first of all.

Power out all over Ukraine after Russian massive missile attack (updating)

