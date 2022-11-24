Russia plans to change demographics of occupied Ukraine territories – Resistance center

Russia is offering university students free tuition in exchange for further work in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reports.

After finishing their studies, graduates of some specialties (in particular, doctors, and teachers) are obliged to work in the temporarily occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine.

“Russia claims that this is done to cover the shortage of these professions in the region. However, in fact, the enemy’s goal is to change the demographic composition of the population. That is why the Russians are ‘evacuating’ the locals in order to assimilate those who left for Russia and bring Russians to the occupied lands instead,” the Center reports.

