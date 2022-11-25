Ukrainian defenders avenge death of baby killed in Russian attack on maternity hospital – official

The Ukrainian military has “avenged” the death of a newborn boy in the south-Ukrainian city of Vilniansk by destroying the S300 missile system used by Russians to shell a maternity hospital, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to him, the Ukrainian underground located the S300 complex in Zelenyi Yar the very night of the strike on the maternity hospital and Ukrainian artillery destroyed it.

On the night of November 23, the Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in Vilniansk. The missile destroyed a two-story building of the outpatient maternity department. A two-day-old newborn boy died as a result of the strike on the maternity hospital.