Russian rockets hit a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s south, killing a baby—officials

Maternity hospital in Vilniansk. Photo via Oleksandr Starukh.

At night, Russian rockets hit a small maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They killed a newborn baby and wounded a woman. Rescuers are working on the cite, dismantling the rubble where still can be more victims, Oblast head Oleksandr Starukh said.

Also at night, the occupiers shelled a high-rise building and a polyclinic in Kupyansk, president Zelenskyy said. Two people died, one person was hospitalized. All services work on the ground.