Russian rockets hit a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s south, killing a baby—officials

At night, Russian rockets hit a small maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They killed a newborn baby and wounded a woman. Rescuers are working on the cite, dismantling the rubble where still can be more victims, Oblast head Oleksandr Starukh said.
Also at night, the occupiers shelled a high-rise building and a polyclinic in Kupyansk, president Zelenskyy said. Two people died, one person was hospitalized. All services work on the ground.
Maternity hospital in Vilniansk. Photo via Oleksandr Starukh.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]