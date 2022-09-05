Ukrainian Intelligence destroys FSB base, ballots prepared for illegal referendum

Officers of Ukrainian Intelligence destroyed Russia’s FSB base and storage for ballots prepared for an illegal referendum on accession to Russia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. No civilians were injured as a result of the special operation.
