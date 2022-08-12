Russian intelligence could stage blasts in Crimea, Russia, or Belarus – Podoliak

A number of explosions on the territory of Russia, in occupied Donetsk, and at the Zyabrivka airfield in Belarus may be the result of provocations staged by the Russian special services, which will pursue such actions to create opportunities for announcing forcible mobilization for war with Ukraine, the Adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said in an interview with Channel 24.

Russian special services may use the same method as they did during the Chechnya war when they blew up residential buildings and blamed Chechnya defenders for the attacks, he said.

