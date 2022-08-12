Russian intelligence could stage blasts in Crimea, Russia, or Belarus – Podoliak

A number of explosions on the territory of Russia, in occupied Donetsk, and at the Zyabrivka airfield in Belarus may be the result of provocations staged by the Russian special services, which will pursue such actions to create opportunities for announcing forcible mobilization for war with Ukraine, the Adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said in an interview with Channel 24.
Russian special services may use the same method as they did during the Chechnya war when they blew up residential buildings and blamed Chechnya defenders for the attacks, he said.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Bohdan Ben Edited by: Matt Wickham In August 2022, CBS released its documentary on military aid to Ukraine, filmed in April. The film claims that a major portion of Western military help goes missing in Ukraine but...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]