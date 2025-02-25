Trump says he may visit Moscow, not on 9 May but “within weeks”

US President Donald Trump said he would consider traveling to Moscow in the future, but not for Russia’s May 9 celebrations, according to remarks made at the White House on 24 February.

Trump has been pushing for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, concerns persist that this could pressure Ukraine into territorial concessions while enabling the US to pursue access to Ukraine’s mineral resources as compensation for aid. Under Trump, US support for Kyiv appears to be shifting, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump indicated he would eventually meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, though no visit is currently planned.

When specifically asked about attending May 9 events in Moscow, which commemorate WWII Victory Day in Russia, Trump responded that such a visit would only happen “if this all gets settled down, which I think it will.”

“I mean, not soon, but I would be certainly, if this all gets settled down, which I think it will, sure, I would go there,” Trump told reporters when asked about a potential Moscow trip.

When pressed specifically about attending May 9 celebrations in Moscow’s Red Square, Trump replied:

“I don’t know the 9th of May, no. I think that’s pretty soon. But no, at the appropriate time, I would go to Moscow.”

The US President suggested such a meeting could happen “within weeks” and expressed optimism about resolving the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war quickly. Addressing Macron, Trump added:

“I think we can end it within weeks if we’re smart. If we’re not smart, it’ll keep going and we’ll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn’t be dying.”

Trump also reiterated his fear of Russia sparking World War III, stating:

“And remember what I said, this could escalate into a third world war and we don’t want that either.”

On 19 February 2025, Trump had previously stated he would “probably” meet with Putin before the end of February.

