Ukraine and Poland to jointly produce 125-mm tank shells – Ukrainian Defense Industry

One of the Ukrainian Defense Industry’s (formerly known from 2010-2023 as UkrOboronProm (UOP)) companies and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ S.A.) holding company signed a cooperation agreement for the joint production of 125-mm tank shells. The signing of the agreement took place during Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s visit to the Republic of Poland, as reported by the UOP Telegram channel.

Due to the high risk of Russian missile attacks against the Ukrainian Defense Industry, new production lines will be established in Poland, according to the agreement.

Nonetheless, both parties will contribute to the development of the tank shells. In particular, Ukraine will provide its technologies and highly qualified specialists with the relevant competencies and experience.

The agreement is another step towards strengthening the defense sector partnership between Ukraine and Poland.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian Defense Industry recently began manufacturing 125-mm tank shells in collaboration with a NATO member state.

Consequently, Ukrainian Defense Industry will jointly produce tank shells with two NATO member states simultaneously.

