Ukraine defense concern started production of 125-mm shells for tanks with a NATO country

Ukraine’s state concern “Ukrobornprom” in partnership with one of the NATO countries launched the production of 125-mm projectiles for tanks, which are used by defenders, press service of “Ukroboronprom” reported.

“On the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the first batch of 125-mm shells for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, with which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the invaders, has already been delivered.”

It is reported that this is the second ammunition, the production of which the enterprises of the Concern have launched in close partnership with a NATO country abroad.

The state concern reminded that in general, for the first time since independence, Ukraine launched its own production of ammunition: 82 mm and 120 mm mortar mines, 122 mm and 152 mm artillery rounds, and now 125 mm tank shells. For security reasons, production has been moved outside the country, but Ukrainians participate in the creation of ammunition: designers, technologists, turners, foundries, etc.

Ukroboronprom also recently signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of 120-mm mortar mines, which are manufactured in cooperation with one of the countries participating in the North Atlantic Alliance.