Russians moved their occupation administration in Kherson to the left bank of Dnipro river – Center of National Resistance

Latest news Ukraine

The Russians have already moved their occupation administration of the Kherson Oblast to the left bank of Dnipro river, Center of National Resistance of Ukraine’s Special Forces reports.

“The enemy is actively preparing the city for street battles, and is moving its fake institutions to the left bank. At the same time, the collaborators took their families to Crimea under the pretext of ‘evacuation due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’,” the statement reads.

It is reported that currently the right bank of the Kherson Region has remained without collaborators. Only occupation troops and local residents are currently there.

The National Central Committee calls on residents to leave Kherson and move to the controlled territory of Ukraine, if possible, so as not to become hostages of Russian troops.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags