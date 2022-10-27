Russians moved their occupation administration in Kherson to the left bank of Dnipro river – Center of National Resistance

The Russians have already moved their occupation administration of the Kherson Oblast to the left bank of Dnipro river, Center of National Resistance of Ukraine’s Special Forces reports.

“The enemy is actively preparing the city for street battles, and is moving its fake institutions to the left bank. At the same time, the collaborators took their families to Crimea under the pretext of ‘evacuation due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’,” the statement reads.

It is reported that currently the right bank of the Kherson Region has remained without collaborators. Only occupation troops and local residents are currently there.

The National Central Committee calls on residents to leave Kherson and move to the controlled territory of Ukraine, if possible, so as not to become hostages of Russian troops.