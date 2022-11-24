Lithuanians crowdfund three naval drones for Ukraine

Credit: Andrius Tapinas 

Lithuanians have raised $750,000 to buy three marine drones for Ukraine, Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas informed.

The drones will be named Peace-dets, Peace-da, and Peace-diuk, an play of words on the popular exclamation “Rusni pyzda,” meaning “Russia is screwed.”

“Pyzda” is translated as “c*nt” from Russian, and a rough translation of the drone names is “peace is coming,” “you are peaced,” and “peacemaker.” The naming of the drones both reflects the damage they will inflict on the Russian army and that peace in Europe can only be restored by Russia’s defeat.

Ukraine launched a fundraiser for the world’s first fleet of naval drones on 11 November, after naval drones successfully destroyed Russian warships in Sevastopol of occupied Crimea.

Mr. Tapinas had earlier organized a crowdfunding campaign for a Bayraktar combat drone to Ukraine, kamikaze drones, anti-drone guns.

