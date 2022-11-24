Lithuanians crowdfund three naval drones for Ukraine

Credit: Andrius Tapinas

Lithuanians have raised $750,000 to buy three marine drones for Ukraine, Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas informed.

Lithuanians did it! We closed the fundraising and for $750 000 will buy 3 marine drones for Ukraine And we named them proudly for peace – Peace Дец , Peace Да and Peace Дюк russian Black sea fleet – be afraid. PEACE drones will come unnoticably. #PEACEДецподкралсянезаметно pic.twitter.com/2Mx9ys02cj — Andrius Tapinas (@AndriusTapinas) November 23, 2022

The drones will be named Peace-dets, Peace-da, and Peace-diuk, an play of words on the popular exclamation “Rusni pyzda,” meaning “Russia is screwed.”

“Pyzda” is translated as “c*nt” from Russian, and a rough translation of the drone names is “peace is coming,” “you are peaced,” and “peacemaker.” The naming of the drones both reflects the damage they will inflict on the Russian army and that peace in Europe can only be restored by Russia’s defeat.

Ukraine launched a fundraiser for the world’s first fleet of naval drones on 11 November, after naval drones successfully destroyed Russian warships in Sevastopol of occupied Crimea.

Mr. Tapinas had earlier organized a crowdfunding campaign for a Bayraktar combat drone to Ukraine, kamikaze drones, anti-drone guns.

27 kamikaze drones, bought by🇱🇹s in fundraising campaign, will arrive in🇺🇦in Oct-Nov Lithuanians had donated 1.545 million euros in Legion Of Boom campaign for arms for🇺🇦, organized by🇱🇹journalist Andryus Tapinas, dedicated to🇺🇦Independence Day, 24 August https://t.co/PZZV26tst0 pic.twitter.com/Tfb0nNBYnb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 22, 2022

10k ppl turned up to greet the Bayraktar combat drone crowdfunded by the Lithuanian ppl & wish him good luck in the war – journalist Andrius Tapinas The war drone named “Vanagas” is already enroute to Ukraine

📷 @AndriusTapinas pic.twitter.com/xbVzWRCrM3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 6, 2022

Lithuania buys antidrone guns and Wingman radars for Ukrainian Army – journalist Andrius Tapinas https://t.co/b42DciZ5VU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022