Russia openly admits its terror bombing goal is to push Ukraine to capitulate

Putin’s press-secretary Dmitry Peskov has openly stated that Ukraine must fulfil Russia’s demands for the bombing of critical infrastructure to stop.

Speaking to journalists, Peskov said that Ukraine’s leadership has “every opportunity to normalize the situation [with strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities]” by meeting Russian demands, “and to stop, respectively, all kinds of suffering of the local population,” the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti reported.

Peskov had admitted the same following Russia’s previous large missile strike on 17 November, when, speaking to state-controlled Interfax, he said that the lack of electricity and heat in many parts of Ukraine following Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure is the result of the actions of the Kyiv authorities refusing to negotiate.

Thus, the Kremlin has openly admitted to terror bombing, or strikes at civilian infrastructure intended to cause civilian suffering.

At the same time, Russia’s Ministry of Defense denied that it sent missiles into Kyiv on 23 November, falsely claiming that it only struck military objects in Ukraine, thus appearing to shy away from openly admitting its terror bombing.
https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1595476773982146560?t=gVQP-7bnF4uOmnUKy5ZLlw&s=19

The Russian mass missile strikes on 23 November left 15 Ukrainian regions without power amid a vote in the EU Parliament designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

