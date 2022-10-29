Russian occupiers give Kherson locals two days to leave the city – OperCommand South

Residents of occupied Kherson are given two days to evacuate from their own homes, Ukraine’s Operative Command South reports. They must undergo additional checks at checkpoints that the Russians set up on the way to occupied Crimea.

This comes amid reports that Russian troops are withdrawing equipment from the vulnerable west-bank grouping as Ukraine presses in south into the occupied territory. The occupation administration had already left for the east bank of the Dnipro River, and satellite images have also shown Russian military equipment evacuated to the east bank of the river.

However, an assessment by ISW found that Russia is likely preparing to defend the city, not withdraw.

Tags: Kherson