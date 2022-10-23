Ukraine’s Army continues to move frontline southwards in Kherson Oblast – Operational Command South’s spox

Latest news Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to move the front line southward in Kherson Oblast, the head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, said on the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to move the front line despite the fact that the Russian forces have been very firmly entrenched there with their defensive lines. She didn’t provide any further details as to the advances of the Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast.

“I’d like to note that one should be very critical of the messages that we hear amid this hybrid war. The Russian puppet occupation government is very powerfully focused on the information front, in order to sow panic among the population,” Humeniuk emphasized.

Previously, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian troops abandoned two key villages on the way to the area’s key city of Beryslav:

Russian troops withdraw from two villages in Kherson Oblast – Ukraine’s GenStaff

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly begun the withdrawal of its forces from the west of Kherson Oblast, while the occupation authorities announced an “evacuation” of civilians from Kherson city.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags