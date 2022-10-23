Ukraine’s Army continues to move frontline southwards in Kherson Oblast – Operational Command South’s spox

According to her, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to move the front line despite the fact that the Russian forces have been very firmly entrenched there with their defensive lines. She didn’t provide any further details as to the advances of the Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast.

“I’d like to note that one should be very critical of the messages that we hear amid this hybrid war. The Russian puppet occupation government is very powerfully focused on the information front, in order to sow panic among the population,” Humeniuk emphasized.

Previously, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian troops abandoned two key villages on the way to the area’s key city of Beryslav:

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly begun the withdrawal of its forces from the west of Kherson Oblast, while the occupation authorities announced an “evacuation” of civilians from Kherson city.