Representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skybitskyi said Crimea has become a Russian weapons hub and launchpad of the Black Sea fleet; therefore objects there need to be hit to ensure safety of Ukraine
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine will use HIMARS to strike Russian military objects in occupied Crimea – intel
Representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skybitskyi said Crimea has become a Russian weapons hub and launchpad of the Black Sea fleet; therefore objects there need to be hit to ensure safety of Ukraine
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine