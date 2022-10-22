Russian troops withdraw from two villages in Kherson Oblast – Ukraine’s GenStaff

Map: DeepState Map

In its evening report as of 18:00 of 22 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that the Russian troops have withdrawn from two villages in the northwest of Kherson Oblast, Charivne and Chkalove:

“Separate units of the Russian occupation forces continue to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. At the same time, cases of looting and robbery of local residents have become more frequent. According to available information, the enemy has completely abandoned the settlements of Charivne and Chkalove, and officers and medical personnel have been evacuated from Beryslav,” the report reads.

Both settlements are situated near Highway T2207 connecting the recently liberated town of Davydiv Brid and occupied Beryslav. So far there were no reports from local residents confirming the General Staff’s information.

Russia has reportedly started the withdrawal of its forces from the western part of Kherson Oblast.

