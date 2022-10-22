Russian occupation administration claims it leaves Kherson city, says all Khersoners “must immediately leave” too (updated)

The Russian occupation administration of Kherson Oblast has published an announcement titled “all civilians of Kherson [city] must immediately leave the city.” It’s unclear if the deportation of Ukrainian civilians from Kherson will be enforced in some way or will be uncoerced at this point.

“Civilians of Kherson and all subdivisions and ministries of [Russia’s fake] civil administration must cross today to the left bank of the Dnipro,” the announcement goes.

The occupation administration refers to “the tense situation at the front,” “the increased danger of massive shelling of the city,” and the threat of terrorist attacks,” as the reasons why “all civilians must immediately leave the city.”

“Do not forget documents, money, valuables, and clothes,” the occupation administration urges the Khersoners.

The announcement may be a sign that the Russian forces are going to leave the city of Kherson soon or that the occupation force lures the locals into leaving their homes in order to further accommodate the additional troops in the abandoned apartments.

Yesterday, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Russian forces have started their withdrawal from the west of Kherson Oblast and they “will likely attempt” to blow up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) to “cover their withdrawal and to prevent Ukrainian forces from pursuing Russian forces deeper into Kherson Oblast.”

Yesterday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian occupation administration had ceased its activities in the city of Beryslav:

Update:

This morning’s bulletin by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

“According to the available information, up to 2,000 Russian mobilizees arrived in the temporarily captured territory of Kherson Oblast to replenish losses and reinforce units on the contact line. At the same time, the occupation authorities issued an order to prepare evacuation for the so-called “banking institutions,” prepared evacuation lists of imported Russian medical workers and teachers. Humanitarian facilities in Kherson stop operations.”